Dolphins' Tahj Washington: No targets in Week 17 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington went without a target while playing five of the Dolphins' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers.
Suiting up for the first time since Week 11 after he had been inactive for Miami's previous four games, Washington was unable to carve out on a role on offense. He ranked a distant fifth in playing time among the Dolphins' five active receivers, trailing Cedrick Wilson (38 snaps), Malik Washington (35), Theo Wease (15) and Jaylen Waddle (14).
