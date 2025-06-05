Washington (undisclosed) has been doing work in a non-contact jersey during OTAs, Chris Perkins of The South Florida Sentinel reports.

The seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft was placed on the reserve/injured list with his undisclosed issue last July, ending his rookie season before it started. Now, the USC product might have a chance to compete for a depth role behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Washington caught 59 passes for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns in his final collegiate season in 2023.