Conner failed to secure his only target during Miami's 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.

The Dolphins allotted low utilization to the tight end position Week 9, with both Darren Waller (pectoral, IR) and Julian Hill (ankle) sidelined. Conner saw the highest workload (45 percent of offensive snaps) of any of Miami's tight ends, though it was recent practice-squad signee Greg Dulcich (36 percent of snaps) who led the was in the receiving game, securing all five of his targets for 49 yards. With Dulcich's emergence, Conner will safely remain off the fantasy radar versus Buffalo in Week 10 even if Hill is still sidelined.