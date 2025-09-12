Conner's in line for an increased role Sunday against the Patriots, as Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel noted Friday that Darren Waller (hip) will be out, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Conner saw a near-even snap share with Julian Hill (59 percent to Hills' 57 percent) in Waller's absence against the Colts in Week 1, but Conner got all four of the targets among Miami's tight ends. With Waller missing a second consecutive game to begin the season, Conner's poised to remain a secondary target for Tua Tagovailoa behind wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), as well as running back De'Von Achane.