Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Makes most of only catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner secured one of three targets for 28 yards during Miami's ' 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.
Conner and Julian Hill (one catch for one yard on two targets) both saw increased usage due to Darren Waller (pectoral) being forced off the field early versus Cleveland. With Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) already done for the year, both Conner and Hill will attain limited fantasy value in deeper leagues that require multiple tight ends to be started if Waller remains sidelined for Miami's road matchup at Atlanta in Week 8.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Not targeted in win over Jets•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Makes one grab in Week 3 loss•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: No targets to TE position•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Larger role likely with Waller out•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Past knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Limited to eight games in 2024•