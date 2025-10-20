Conner secured one of three targets for 28 yards during Miami's ' 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Conner and Julian Hill (one catch for one yard on two targets) both saw increased usage due to Darren Waller (pectoral) being forced off the field early versus Cleveland. With Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) already done for the year, both Conner and Hill will attain limited fantasy value in deeper leagues that require multiple tight ends to be started if Waller remains sidelined for Miami's road matchup at Atlanta in Week 8.