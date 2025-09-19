Conner secured one of two targets for 13 yards during Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.

Conner continues to handle an increased workload at tight end alongside Julian Hill with Darren Waller (hip) having been sidelined the first three games of the regular season. That hasn't translated into notable fantasy value for either Conner or Hill, however. Conner has just three grabs for 33 yards on six targets across his three appearances this year, and he'll remain off the fantasy radar Week 4 against the Jets even if Waller is again inactive.