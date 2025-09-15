Conner was not targeted during Miami's 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Conner and Julian Hill were both held without a target Week 2, even with Darren Waller (hip) inactive a second straight game. While Waller appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Bills, Conner and Hill remain off the fantasy radar outside of formats that require multiple starting tight ends. Even then, Hill has handled marginally more offensive snaps through two weeks and likely offers more upside in the red zone than Conner.