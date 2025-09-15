Dolphins' Tanner Conner: No targets to TE position
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner was not targeted during Miami's 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Conner and Julian Hill were both held without a target Week 2, even with Darren Waller (hip) inactive a second straight game. While Waller appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Bills, Conner and Hill remain off the fantasy radar outside of formats that require multiple starting tight ends. Even then, Hill has handled marginally more offensive snaps through two weeks and likely offers more upside in the red zone than Conner.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Larger role likely with Waller out•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Past knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Limited to eight games in 2024•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Moves to IR•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Dolphins' Tanner Conner: Healthy scratch for Week 8•