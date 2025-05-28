default-cbs-image
Conner (knee) was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice, Alan Poupart of Sports Illustrated reports.

Conner missed the final eight games of the Dolphins' 2024 season due to a knee injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The Idaho State product has appeared in 24 regular-season games since entering the league in 2022, playing primarily on special teams (293 snaps). He's expected to compete for a similar role in Miami throughout the summer.

