McEvoy was waived by the Saints on Saturday and claimed by the Dolphins on Sunday, freelance NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reports.

McEvoy has now been on three teams in the past week since initially being waived by the Seahawks. McEvoy proved to be a utility guy capable of playing multiple positions, but it's unclear as of now how the Dolphins plan on using him or if they plan on keeping him for their 53-man roster.