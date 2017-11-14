Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Active Monday night
Larsen (biceps) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Panthers.
Larsen was activated off injured reserve Saturday after returning to practice last week. The 30-year-old is expected to start at left guard for the Dolphins.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Returns from IR•
-
Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Designated for return from IR•
-
Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Headed to IR/designated to return•
-
Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Expected to return this season•
-
Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Being evaluated for torn biceps•
-
Cardinals OL Mike Iupati unable to play Week 3•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...