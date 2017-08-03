Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Being evaluated for torn biceps
Larsen's arm injury is feared to be a torn biceps, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Larsen, a candidate to start at guard for the Dolphins, could miss multiple weeks of the regular season if he did suffer a torn biceps. He's undergoing tests and the team should know soon how long the veteran lineman will be out.
More News
-
Cardinals OL Mike Iupati unable to play Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald good to go for Week 17•
-
Cardinals list four as questionable for Sunday against San Francisco•
-
'Really good chance' Ted Larsen starts at left guard•
-
Cards offensive coordinator excited about O-line•
-
Ted Larsen heads west to Arizona•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...