Larsen's arm injury is feared to be a torn biceps, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Larsen, a candidate to start at guard for the Dolphins, could miss multiple weeks of the regular season if he did suffer a torn biceps. He's undergoing tests and the team should know soon how long the veteran lineman will be out.

