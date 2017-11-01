Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Designated for return from IR
Larsen (biceps) was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official website reports.
Larsen, who has been on injured reserve all season, will have three weeks to be activated from the IR-R. The veteran guard is in his first season with the Dolphins.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Headed to IR/designated to return•
-
Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Expected to return this season•
-
Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Being evaluated for torn biceps•
-
Cardinals OL Mike Iupati unable to play Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald good to go for Week 17•
-
Cardinals list four as questionable for Sunday against San Francisco•
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...