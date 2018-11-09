Larsen (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Larsen continues to nurse a neck injury sustained during a Week 8 loss to the Texans. I appears likely that the Dolphins will take a cautious approach to Larsen's health, and elect to rest him heading into their bye week. If Larsen remains sidelined for any amount of time, Wesley Johnson is expected to draw the start at left guard.

