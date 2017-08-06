Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Expected to return this season
Larsen (biceps) is expected to return to action at some point this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Larsen tore his biceps during practice Thursday but isn't expected to miss the entire 2017 season. Coach Adam Gase stated that this is an injury that in past years would've kept the player out for the year but with the rules in place now "we should have a chance to get him back". This does make it sound like Larsen will begin the season on injured reserve and be eligible to practice after six weeks and play in a game after eight weeks.
