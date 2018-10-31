Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Healthy to enter Week 9
Larsen (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Larsen exited MIami's loss to the Texans in Week 8 during the third quarter, but appears to have fully recovered from his neck injury. The left guard appears on track for Sunday's game against the Jets.
