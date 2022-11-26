Bridgewater (knee) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Texans, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Bridgewater was sidelined with a knee injury during the Dolphins' Week 9 win over the Browns, and he remained a limited participant in practice coming off the team's Week 11 bye. With the veteran's status still uncertain Friday, rookie Skylar Thompson could be set to step in as Miami's No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa in Week 12.