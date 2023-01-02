Bridgewater likely sustained a broken finger on his right hand during Sunday's loss at Miami, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Tua Tagovailoa out indefinitely due to a concussion, Bridgewater got the start at quarterback for the Dolphins on Sunday, completing 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception while gaining six yards on his only carry before his exit in the second half. It's unclear if Bridgewater will be able to play through the injury, but Skylar Thompson is on hand in the event the former joins Tagovailoa on the sideline.