Bridgewater cleared concussion protocols Saturday, but the veteran is still expected to back up rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday against the Vikings, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater also reportedly injured his pec, but the injury is deemed to be minor. The veteran missed most of practice this week going through the various stages of concussion protocol, which appears to be the reason the Dolphins are opting to start Thompson, who was unimpressive in the loss against the Jets last week. Expect the Dolphins to officially announce the backup plan prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.