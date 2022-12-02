Bridgewater (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bridgewater was limited throughout Week 13 prep due to a knee injury that's sidelined him for five consecutive contests. The backup quarterback is once again listed as questionable, but if he remains out for a sixth straight game, Skylar Thompson would presumably continue to operate as the top backup behind Tua Tagovailoa.