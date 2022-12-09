Bridgewater (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Bridgewater has been inactive for six straight games due to a knee injury and remained limited throughout Week 14 prep, which suggests he'll likely miss a seventh consecutive contest. If that's the case, Skylar Thompson would continue serving as the primary backup behind Tua Tagovailoa.
