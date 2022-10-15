Bridgewater is no longer listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but the veteran quarterback is still expected to back up Skylar Thompson, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This makes sense considering the Dolphins earlier Saturday announced Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa had both cleared their respective concussion protocols. Given neither were able to practice much this week, the former is expected to be the backup to the rookie Thompson while the latter will be held out until next week's primetime matchup against the Steelers. Bridgewater also injured his pec in last week's contest, but the injury is not believed to be serious.