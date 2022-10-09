Bridgewater suffered an elbow injury and is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game at the Jets.

On the play in which Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding while getting taken to the ground by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in his own end zone, the quarterback visited the sideline tent before making his way to the locker room. Per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, Bridgewater was accompanied by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, but it remains to be seen if he'll be ruled out. Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson took over under center with Tua Tagovailoa already in the concussion protocol.