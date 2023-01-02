Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Bridgewater has a dislocated pinkie finger on his right hand, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

McDaniel added that there should be more clarity on the quarterback's status Wednesday, but the coach did say he was preparing as if Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson would be his top options heading into the regular-season finale against the Jets, suggesting Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be sidelined for a second straight game. Fantasy mangers will have to monitor Bridgewater's status closely during Week 18 prep, but a decision on who'll start against the Jets may not come until Sunday.