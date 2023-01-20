Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards.

Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff loss against the Bills, as a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand continued to hamper him. The 30-year-old veteran was mediocre in limited action during his one-year contract with Miami, though he did battle injuries, so it remains to be seen whether the team will be interested in re-signing him during free agency. Bridgewater only saw significant action in five contests during the 2022 season, but the Dolphins lost each of those games.