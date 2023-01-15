Bridgewater (finger/knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's playoff opener against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The signal-caller, who continues to work his way back from a dislocated pinkie issue on his throwing hand, is listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this week, but Schefter relays that Bridgewater is in line to back up Skylar Thompson on Sunday, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) still out. Official confirmation of Bridgewater's availability will arrive when the Dolphins' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 1:00 ET kickoff.