Bridgewater (knee) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Bridgewater hasn't been active for a game since suffering a knee injury during Miami's Week 6 loss to Minnesota, when he was filling in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa. However, Bridgewater appears to have moved past the issue and should reclaim his top backup spot for Miami's Christmas Day matchup against Green Bay. If Bridgewater is indeed available, Skylar Thompson figures to be demoted to third string and will likely be deemed inactive for Week 16.
