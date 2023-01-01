Bridgewater was forced out of Sunday's game against the Patriots with a right finger injury.
Before exiting the contest, Bridgewater completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 161 yards with a TD and a pick. In his absence, Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback for the Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) inactive Sunday.
