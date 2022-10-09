Bridgewater is in the NFL's concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Though Bridgewater subsequently passed his concussion evaluation and doesn't have concussion symptoms at this stage, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, under the league's revised policy on handling head injuries and/or concussions, the QB was deemed a "no-go" to return to Sunday's contest based on the judgement of the booth ATC spotter (independent certified athletic trainer) and was replaced by Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater, who was starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is also in the concussion protocol and without a return timetable, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of next Sunday's game against the Vikings.