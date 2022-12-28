With Tua Tagovailoa having been diagnosed with a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday that the Dolphins are planning to start Bridgewater in Sunday's game against Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Tagovailoa was also in the NFL's concussion protocol after the Dolphins' Week 4 contest against the Bengals and went on to miss two games before returning to action in Week 7. In that context, the team will proceed cautiously with Tagovailoa and will prepare Bridgewater -- who last saw game action in Week 6 -- to start at QB versus New England this weekend.