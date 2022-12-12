Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Bridgewater will be unable to suit up for a seventh consecutive game due to a knee injury. Skylar Thompson will continue to serve as the primary backup behind Tua Tagovailoa.
