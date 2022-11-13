Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bridgewater's knee flared up this week and the Dolphins have elected to play it safe with their No. 2 QB, which sets the stage for Skylar Thompson to back up Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. Bridgewater will now target a return to the mix in Week 12 versus the Texans, following Miami's Week 11 bye.

