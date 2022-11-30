Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at San Francisco, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bridgewater has been held out of five consecutive games with a knee injury, but his participation at practice signals that he may be nearing a return from his extended absence. Were the veteran signal caller to miss Week 13 at the 49ers though, rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson would once again be set to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup.