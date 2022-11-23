Bridgewater (knee) logged a limited practice session Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Bridgewater was been battling a knee injury for the past two weeks, and he was inactive for the Dolphins' Week 10 contest against Cleveland prior to their Week 11 bye. He appears to still be struggling with the issue, though his ability to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday suggests he could be available against Houston on Sunday. Should he be unable to go, Skylar Thompson would be in line to be the primary backup behind Tua Tagovailoa.
