Bridgewater (finger) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

While he technically did enough to be listed as limited, Bridgewater's dislocated finger reportedly prevented him from throwing, which meant Skylar Thompson led the first-team offense in practice. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) considered unlikely to play, Bridgewater could end up starting Sunday's must-win game against the Jets if his injured hand improves by the end of the week.

