Bridgewater (finger) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
While he technically did enough to be listed as limited, Bridgewater's dislocated finger reportedly prevented him from throwing, which meant Skylar Thompson led the first-team offense in practice. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) considered unlikely to play, Bridgewater could end up starting Sunday's must-win game against the Jets if his injured hand improves by the end of the week.
More News
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Status hinges on gripping ability•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Diagnosed with dislocated pinkie•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Broken finger likely•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Hurts finger Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Set to start versus Patriots•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Poised for Week 17 start•