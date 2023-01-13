Bridgewater (finger/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion this week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN relays via coach Mike McDaniel that Bridgewater has been working to make himself available to handle a backup role in Sunday's 1:00 ET contest. In any case, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) still out, Skylar Thompson will will draw the start at QB for the Dolphins in the team's postseason opener versus Buffalo, with Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand.