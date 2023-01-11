Bridgewater (knee/right finger) was limited at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Bridgewater was limited at practice last week before suiting up for Sunday's win over Jets in a backup capacity behind Week 18 starter Skylar Thompson. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, coach Mike McDaniel indicated Wednesday that at this stage the Dolphins are preparing for Thompson (who practiced fully Wednesday) to draw another start in this weekend's playoff opener against the Bills, with Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue, and Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) already ruled out.
