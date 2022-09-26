Bridgewater didn't complete either of his two pass attempts in Sunday's 21-19 win over the Bills.

Bridgewater entered the game after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a back injury, but Tua returned to the game, pushing Bridgewater back to the bench. In addition to the pair of incompletions, Bridgewater also took a sack. Tagovailoa's likely to play Thursday against the Bengals, but Bridgewater would slot in under center if Tagovailoa suffers a setback.