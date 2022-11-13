Bridgewater (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to be inactive this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater was a limited participant in Friday's practice after a chronic knee issue flared up on him, and while the injury isn't considered a serious one, the Dolphins are inclined to err on the side of caution with the veteran signal-caller by keeping him out this week. Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will likely step in for Bridgewater as the backup to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.