The Dolphins are optimistic that Bridgewater (finger/knee) will be available in a backup role for Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Skylar Thompson has been named the starter and Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out, but Bridgewater's status is still up in the air. Bridgewater has had trouble gripping the ball and throwing with power since dislocating the pinkie in his throwing hand in Week 17 against the Patriots. A final decision on his availability may not be made until close to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff against the Bills.