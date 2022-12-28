Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the Dolphins are planning to have Bridgewater start Sunday's game against Patriots after Tua Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa is following the NFL's five-step concussion protocol for the second time this season, after he previously suffered a brain injury in the Dolphins' Week 4 contest against the Bengals before going on to miss the team's next two games. Given Tagovailoa's recent history, the team will presumably proceed cautiously with him and prepare Bridgewater to make his second start of the season. Bridgewater last saw game action in relief of Skylar Thompson in the Dolphins' loss to the Vikings in Week 6, when he completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.