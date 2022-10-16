Bridgewater entered Sunday's loss to the Vikings for an injured Skylar Thompson (thumb) with 11:38 remaining in the second quarter and completed 23 of 34 passes for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed once for 10 yards.

Bridgewater found himself in a similar scenario as when he entered the Week 4 loss to the Bengals for Tua Tagovailoa, and he was even more impressive Sunday while putting the Dolphins in position to at least attempt an onside kick with more than a minute remaining and down by eight. Both of Bridgewater's touchdown passes went to an unlikely target in tight end Mike Gesicki, but he displayed outstanding chemistry with the elite wideout duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as well. Bridgewater has unquestionably demonstrated his value as an insurance policy, but he's slated to remain in the No. 2 role in Week 7 against the Steelers next Sunday night with Tagovailoa slated to return to action after clearing concussion protocol Saturday.