With Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL's concussion protocol, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, look for Bridgewater to get the majority of the Dolphins' first-team QB snaps at practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, coach Mike McDaniel noted Monday that it's too soon to name the Dolphins' starting QB for this weekend's game against the Patriots, but at this stage it looks like Bridgewater could draw the assignment. The veteran signal-caller had been dealing with a knee injury, but Bridgewater was in uniform this past Sunday as Tagovailoa's backup.