The Dolphins list Bridgewater (finger/knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Though Bridgewater appears on the Dolphins' Week 18 injury report with two health concerns, it's his dislocated right pinky finger that will be preventing him from picking up a second straight start this weekend, even though Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) remains sidelined. Because Bridgewater was unable to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson will direct the offense Sunday with a playoff spot on the line. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, McDaniel said Bridgewater may still be active as Thompson's backup after making "unbelievable" progress throughout the week, but the veteran signal-caller's status won't be confirmed one way or the other until Miami releases its inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.