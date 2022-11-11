Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran signal-caller was previously sidelined with a concussion and also dealt with a pectoral injury that kept him limited up until Week 6, leaving rookie Skylar Thompson to step in for injured starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for two games. If Bridgewater's game status does not improve heading into Sunday, then Thompson should slot in as the Dolphins' No. 2 quarterback against Cleveland in Week 10.