The Dolphins list Bridgewater as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings due to his placement in the concussion protocol in addition to a right pectoral injury.

Though Bridgewater passed all concussion tests after exiting in the first quarter of last week's loss to the Jets, the league's recently revised policy for addressing head injuries resulted in the veteran quarterback's placement in the protocol. He wasn't able to resume practicing fully until Friday, as he was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before taking every rep in the Dolphins' final Week 6 practice. The pec injury isn't believed to be a concern for Bridgewater and the expectation is that he'll formally exit the concussion protocol before Sunday's game, but because he didn't practice fully this week, the Dolphins aren't likely to ask him to serve as anything more than a backup. Rookie Skylar Thompson is on track to make his first NFL start Sunday while Bridgewater likely serve as the No. 2 option both this weekend and for the foreseeable future, as top signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) also practiced fully Friday and tentatively looks on pace to end his two-game absence from the lineup Oct. 23 against the Steelers.