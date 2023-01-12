Bridgewater (finger/knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
While Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN relayed Wednesday via coach Mike McDaniel that the Dolphins were preparing for Skylar Thompson to draw the start at QB for the team this weekend, with Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand. Look for added details regarding Bridgewater's status to arrive Friday, but chances are he'll end up being officially listed as questionable by Miami.
