Bridgewater (finger/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Though Bridgewater's limited listing doesn't represent any change from Wednesday, observers during the media-access portion of Thursday's session suggested the quarterback was able to do more than he did a day ago. Most notably, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post relays that Bridgewater was throwing the football significantly farther than he did Wednesday, indicating that the veteran signal-caller is still in play for the starting assignment Sunday against the Jets with head coach Mike McDaniel having all but ruled Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) from returning to the lineup Week 18. The Dolphins will likely wait until after Friday's practice to decide whether Bridgwater or rookie Skylar Thompson will get the starting nod this weekend.
