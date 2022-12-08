Bridgewater (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Bridgewater once again practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday while tending to a knee issue. The veteran quarterback hasn't been available for each of the Dolphins' last six contests, and rookie Skylar Thompson has thus served as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup in that stretch. Bridgewater will have two more opportunities to ramp back up to full speed before the team will be forced to make a decision on his weekend availability.
