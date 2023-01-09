Coach Mike McDaniel noted Monday that he's not sure if Bridgewater (knee/finger) is ready to practice in full at this stage, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

That said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, McDaniel did suggest Monday that he believes Bridgewater may have been in a position to have entered this past Sunday's game against the Jets if Week 18 starter Skylar Thompson had been forced to exit the contest. Considering that, Bridgewater appears to be trending in the right direction as this weekend's playoff opener against the Bills approaches, while that status of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) -- who has not yet been cleared for football activity -- remains unclear.