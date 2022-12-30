With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out Sunday against the Patriots, Bridgewater will draw the start at QB for the Dolphins in Week 17, Marcel Louis-Jacques ESPN reports.

The report indicates that Tagovailoa continues to progress through concussion protocol, but he'll be out this week, at a minimum, with coach Mike McDaniel noting that Tagovailoa will continue to be evaluated on a "day-to-day basis." This Sunday, Bridgewater will be facing a New England defense that is allowing an average of 213.1 passing yards per game to date, but working in his favor from a fantasy perspective is that he'll have a pair of explosive wideouts (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) to throw to, while the Patriots are dealing with some injury issues in their secondary.